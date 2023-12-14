Highlights Derby County made several impressive permanent signings in the summer transfer window.

Having missed out on the play-offs by a single point last season, Derby County recruited well in the summer in an attempt to go back up at the second time of asking.

There may not have been much money spent, but the Rams were able to make a number of impressive signings either way.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

Experienced defender Curtis Nelson was one of the new faces to come through the door, and he has made an instant impact. Nelson joined on a free after leaving Blackpool, and it didn’t take long for him to fit this Derby unit well.

Nelson making a difference for Derby County

Nelson was at the heart of defence for the latest Derby victory, a 3-0 win away at Leyton Orient. Louie Sibley, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen scored the goals at Brisbane Road, whilst Nelson helped keep a clean sheet at the other end.

Irishman Eirin Cashin, who is most certainly in demand from a transfer point of view, partnered him, and they have been a formidable double act this whole campaign for Paul Warne's side.

Sonny Bradley, as a result, has had to settle for a backup role; owing to the brilliance of Nelson, he's been limited to only 13 appearances, nine of which have come from the bench.

Nelson has played every single minute to date under Warne in League One, which works out at 1,710 across the 19 outings for the 30-year-old. He also played the full 90s in the League Cup loss to Blackpool, the FA Cup draw with Crewe Alexandra and then in the subsequent replay defeat.

Last season, with Derby finishing seventh, the minutes were spread out between James Chester, Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman, so Cashin will be more content now that he has a permanent fixture alongside of him. Nelson is making a difference to his teammates and the wider picture at Pride Park.

Nelson leads by example at Derby

Nelson first rose to prominence in the EFL landscape during his time down in Devon.

The defender made a whopping 246 appearances for Plymouth Argyle between 2009 and 2016, and it is hardly surprising that he also donned the captain’s armband for a sizable chunk of his Home Park tenure.

In the transfer window just under a year ago, he made a move to Blackpool, where he would play regularly - 18 times to be precise. Nelson became a free agent in the summer, enabling his move to Derby for no fee.

The Pride Park faithful are supremely grateful already that they were able to secure his services as Derby look to return to the Championship and beyond. It works both ways, too. Despite Nelson's excellent career in the EFL, he has been starved of success when it comes to promotions - linking up with Derby, then, given their lofty ambitions is an added motivation.

As well as being an excellent player, he boasts admirable leadership qualities, and he has brought this to the table under Warne. This Derby side has a fascinating balance with the youth being levelled out by the likes of Nelson and Conor Hourihane.

Nelson's presence becomes particularly integral when one considers the departure of the aforementioned trio at the back.

Davies, Stearman and Chester all left Derby in the summer, taking with them a wealth of experience, which the Rams then had to accommodate for.

Nelson has been the man that they have turned to and, so far, he is repaying the faith and then some. He may not be wearing the captain's armband with his latest club, but he still leads by example in the same way.