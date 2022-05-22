Derby County lining up transfer swoop for ex-Cardiff City player

Derby County want to bring former Cardiff City centre-half Aden Flint to Pride Park this summer.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Rooney wants to bring the giant centre-half to start his Derby County revolution as the club look to build a squad capable of a return to the second-tier.

It is widely expected that Flint has been released, with Cardiff City having declared their retained list, but not yet published it.

Nixon reports that Rooney has already made an approach to Flint, whose signature is said to be a possibility if the club can agree terms with the player within their EFL pay ceiling.

Derby County are said to be hoping to get this one over the line quickly, according to Nixon, with the move not affecting the Rams’ desire to keep hold of popular figure at the club and player of the year Curtis Davies, either.

Aden Flint’s contract at Cardiff City is due to expire this summer, despite having had a solid campaign for the club.

The towering centre-half appeared 41 times for the Bluebirds in all competitions in 2021, with his height causing a clear goal threat as he netted six times and assisted twice.

Quiz: Which club did Derby County sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 GIORGI KINKLADZE AJAX PSV

Flint has previously played in League One with Bristol City, where he won promotion to the Championship as a league champion in 2014/15.

The Verdict

With the takeover at Derby County seemingly getting closer and closer, the Rams and their fans can finally start to look towards their future.

Considering their third-tier status, Aden Flint would be a very good addition to getting the transfer business underway at Pride Park this summer.

Flint is a solid, experienced defender at second-tier level, but would excel in League One alongside Curtis Davies at the back for Derby.

Providing his wages were not an issue or stumbling block in the deal, Aden Flint would be an excellent addition to the Derby County backline ahead of next campaign.