Derby County should try shift these 2 players before October’s transfer deadline

Derby County get their season underway at lunchtime today as they take on League Two new boys Barrow in the EFL Cup.

It’s been a relatively quiet transfer window ahead of Phillip Cocu’s second season in charge – with David Marshall and Matt Clarke the only signings – but there’s still a fair way to go yet.

The Dutchman will likely be hoping to land a few more signings before the window closes in October and they continue to be linked with both offensive and defensive targets.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if there were some departures as well, despite a number of exits already.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two players that the Rams should look to shift before the transfer window slams shut…

Florian Jozefzoon

When Cocu took charge last summer it appeared Jozefzoon could be set for a resurgence at Pride Park as the new coach has favoured a winger-heavy 4-3-3 in the past.

That hasn’t been the case. The 29-year-old featured just 14 times last season and didn’t start a single league game after October as the Dutch coach brought through a wave of talented young players.

Jozefzoon hasn’t been given a squad number for the upcoming season, which indicates he’s not in Derby’s plans moving forward.

With money likely tight the East Midlands club should do all they can to offload him before the window closes.

Jahmal Hector-Ingram

The 21-year-old striker only arrived at Pride Park last summer but he turned heads with his performances for the U21s – scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances.

Hector-Ingram’s displays at age-group level earned him his professional debut during the run-in, with the West Ham United academy graduate coming off the bench for six minutes in the Rams’ 2-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

A regular run at senior level could help him take the next step in his development but it doesn’t look like he’s ready to do that at Championship level just yet and is unlikely to get that chance.

With that in mind, a loan spell at League One or League Two level could be an excellent move for Hector-Ingram and may mean he’s ready to push for a place in Cocu’s squad next term.