Derby County are in need of reinforcements in the forward areas this summer.

The Rams surprisingly lost last season's top scorer David McGoldrick to newly-promoted League Two side Notts County in June, with the 35-year-old opting against extending his stay at Pride Park to return to the club where he started his career.

McGoldrick was Derby's top scorer last season with 25 goals, while he also registered seven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions and there is no doubt how big a loss he will be as Paul Warne looks to mount another promotion challenge in League One next season.

Warne does have James Collins at the club and he has brought in Conor Washington from Rotherham United this summer, but Collins scored just 12 goals last season and Washington has never been a prolific scorer, so the Rams must ensure they find a replacement for McGoldrick over the coming months.

Derby interest in Ladapo

Journalist Darren Witcoop claimed last month that Derby are interested in Ipswich Town striker Freddie Ladapo, with Warne said to be "a big fan" of the 30-year-old after working with him at Rotherham.

Witcoop claimed that the Tractor Boys "won't entertain any bids" for Ladapo, but that stance may have changed after the permanent arrival of George Hirst from Leicester City.

Hirst initially joined Ipswich on loan in January and he was a regular starter, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 23 appearances, meaning much of Ladapo's game time came from the bench in the second half of the season.

After spending £1.5 million on Hirst, he is likely to be preferred to Ladapo again in the Championship and with Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin also ahead of him in the pecking order and the prospect of further new additions at Portman Road this summer, Ladapo's minutes could be limited next season.

With that in mind, the Rams should step up their pursuit.

Would Ladapo be a good signing for Derby?

With Derby searching for a goalscorer this summer, there are few with a better track record in League One than Ladapo.

Despite his lack of starts in the second half of the campaign, Ladapo enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career last term, scoring 21 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

It could be said that Ladapo benefitted from the creativity of Broadhead, Chaplin and Wes Burns in East Anglia, but it would be no surprise to see him manage a similar return at Pride Park with service from the likes of Tom Barkhuizen, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Joe Ward and Kane Wilson.

Ladapo has thrived working under Warne previously, scoring 17 and 15 goals respectively to help Rotherham to promotion to the Championship in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons, so a reunion with the 50-year-old is an exciting prospect.

He has achieved promotion from the third tier on three occasions during his career and that experience could be invaluable in the dressing room at Pride Park.

There is no doubt Ladapo would be an outstanding signing for the Rams and, while Ipswich may be reluctant to lose him, the signing of Hirst could convince the Tractor Boys to allow him to depart if they receive a suitable offer.