The Rams sit just outside the play-off spots in seventh position and are level on points with Barnsley in sixth, but pressure is mounting on Paul Warne as the club looks for a return to the Championship.

League One Table 2023-24 (As Of November 12, 2023) Team Played GD Points 1 Portsmouth 16 15 36 2 Oxford United 16 15 35 3 Bolton Wanderers 16 12 35 4 Peterborough United 17 13 31 5 Stevenage 17 6 29 6 Barnsley 16 13 27 7 DERBY COUNTY 16 13 27

Eight wins, three draws, and five defeats have just started to let nerves creep in for Derby fans.

However, the goals of Martyn Waghorn and James Collins in the league have been a highlight so far.

Waghorn has six in his 12 league appearances and Collins has overtaken him with seven goals, with a brace against Barnsley putting him at the top of County's scoring standings.

Whilst the two experienced attackers have goals in them, there is one problem - their age.

Both players are over the age of 30 with Waghorn aged 33 and Collins at 32, so they aren't getting any younger.

Added to that, the other option up front in Conor Washington is 31 as well, making the age of these striking options a problem for Paul Warne.

Whether Derby look for a younger striker in January is something to keep tabs on, but they probably should.

Whilst they are all capable of scoring goals, age is a massive issue in terms of performance and fitness.

There is one striker who they could invest in who has drawn a lot of interest recently, and that is Ali Al-Hamadi, who the Rams are said to have joined the race for within the last week.

Who else is interested in Ali Al-Hamadi?

Al-Hamadi is 21 years old and currently playing for AFC Wimbledon.

The Iraq international has enjoyed a decent season so far in front of goal, bagging seven goals in his 19 appearances so far in 2023-24 - that adds to the 10 goals in 19 for the Dons last season, making it 17 goals in 38 outings for the Dons in all competitions since his January switch from Wycombe Wanderers.

This has drawn attention from various clubs, with most notably Leeds United strongly interested, but Derby of course have been linked as well, as well as Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and others.

Al-Hamadi would bring a lot to the attacking options at Pride Park, and he would almost re-invent that attacking line with his age, making him someone that Derby could develop.

And if he performs well for the Rams, eventually they could cash in on him for a significant profit if he does well.

Derby could most likely suit Al-Hamadi more, as if he makes that jump to the Championship, it can be hard to adapt, whereas jumping up just one league would make sense as he looks to progress his game.

But then again, joining the Championship with Leeds United is something many won't turn down.

Is Ali Al-Hamadi the right fit for Derby?

What Al-Hamadi currently possesses could easily help him contribute to Derby's cause this season.

With his pace and physicality, the 21-year-old can get in behind defenders and use his strength to fend off defenders on his way to goal.

And as he stands at 6ft 2in, Al-Hamadi can challenge for crosses that the creative outlets for Derby could provide, through Tom Barkhuizen, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Max Bird.

Whilst he currently sits in a 4-4-2 formation with AFC Wimbledon, Al-Hamadi can easily slot into the 4-2-3-1 that Derby deploys with his attributes.

Or even if Derby fancied a change in the system, he could partner Collins, Washington, or Waghorn up front.