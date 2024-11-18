Derby County have enjoyed a successful start to their 2024-25 campaign, with the Rams currently sitting in 12th place in the Championship.

This has seen them collect 19 points from 15 matches, and in a season where their primary aim has to be survival, they appear to be well on track.

However, with the relegation zone only four points away, if they want to take that extra step to secure safety, then some new additions need to be made to the squad.

One potential option comes at left-back, where at present Craig Forsyth has been a mainstay since Callum Elder got injured earlier in the campaign. However, with the club legend now approaching his 36th birthday and Elder still yet to prove himself at this level, the Rams should look at targeting someone else.

One potential solution could be Brandon Williams, who is currently a free agent and would be an ideal candidate to slot straight into Paul Warne’s starting lineup.

Brandon Williams could be Derby's new left-back

While Forsyth has been a superb player for Derby ever since signing from Watford in 2013, knowing when to let go is pivotal. The 35-year-old was superb in League One last year, but in the second tier, he isn't quite up to the level that County need if they're to continue developing.

This is a similar story for Elder, who was never the first choice for Hull City in the Championship and struggled during some of the early games in this campaign.

For this reason, signing a youthful, yet experienced individual in the form of Williams would be a good move for Warne's side.

The 24-year-old may not have featured in a game yet in 2024, but he certainly has great ability as he displayed during his short loan spell at Ipswich Town last season.

Brandon Williams - Ipswich Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 15 (8) 2 (0)

Prior to that, he gained valuable top-flight experience, making over 45 appearances in the Premier League for both Norwich City and Manchester United. At one point, Williams was seen as the solution to Manchester United's left-back woes, but for various reasons, it never quite materialised.

Having been without a club since June when he left United, Williams will now surely be looking for an avenue back into football. Derby need to ensure that they're the side offering this, as it is feasible other Championship sides will arrive with potential offers for the former Canaries man.

While Williams undoubtedly has significant potential, it’s evident that his career has been hampered in recent years by off-field issues, which have disrupted his progress on the pitch.

This kind of baggage may deter many clubs from pursuing him, but Derby should not be dissuaded, as Warne could provide the ideal guidance and support to help Williams get his career back on track.

If the Derby head coach can help the 24-year-old regain focus, Williams could become a key figure for the side, providing the much-needed left-back support that Derby are currently lacking, plus some versatility to play on the right.

Financially, the deal also makes sense. Given his young age, the Crumpsall-born talent could significantly increase in value if he performs well at Pride Park, potentially providing a strong return on the Rams' potential investment.

This should be a deal Derby look to turnover swiftly then, as Williams still has plenty to give to the footballing world.