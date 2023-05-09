The 2022/23 season will be looked back upon as a great disappointment for Derby County, as they missed out on the League One play-offs.

It was a season of ups and downs for the Rams; having sorted their off-field issues in the summer, there was then a period of uncertainty regarding the management, while results on the pitch were too inconsistent.

Paul Warne has managed to gel a very competitive squad together, but missing out on a top-six finish on the final day will be a bitter pill to swallow.

The Rams were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, and that, combined with Peterborough United winning 2-0 away at Barnsley, meant Derby missed out altogether.

Derby County’s summer transfer plans

Missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the season will be very hard to get over for Warne and his players.

The Derby squad is a mix of experienced players, young players, and unproven players, but it was a squad that you couldn’t really say was Paul Warne’s.

This summer will provide the Derby boss with an opportunity to put together a team that he can recognise and fit into the style that suits him best.

That has been an argument that has been thrown around, that this Derby team isn’t a squad that Warne can get the best out of, and it was always going to have to wait until this summer for him to get an opportunity to change that.

League One will be as competitive as ever again next season, as three sides are going to miss out on promotion via the play-offs, and you would expect them to be near the top end of the table once again.

Therefore, it will be important for Derby to take advantage of not being in the play-offs and make a start on their transfer business.

Paul Warne stated after the game on Sunday that he is going to look to bring in experienced players as well as young players and players with pace, as he thinks that is what every squad needs.

So, as Derby weigh up their transfer plans, one player they should be looking at this summer is Morecambe’s Cole Stockton.

Why Cole Stockton would be a good signing for Derby County

Morecambe released their retained list yesterday, and it was revealed that star striker Cole Stockton would be leaving the club once his contract expires this summer.

The 29-year-old joined the Shrimps in 2019 on a free transfer, and since joining the club, he has played 211 times and netted 70 goals.

The forward has never really been a prolific number nine until the last couple of seasons, when he netted 13 goals as Morecambe won promotion to League One.

He then netted 23 times last season as they battled against relegation, and despite not having the best of starts to the campaign and being in and out of the starting XI, Stockton managed 11 goals.

The striker is now set to be a free agent this summer, and with Derby still in League One, Stockton could be the perfect addition to their squad.

The Rams have relied heavily on David McGoldrick this season, with the veteran being their main outlet for goals. Therefore, it is likely Warne will want and look for a new striker to take McGoldrick's burden.

James Collins has yet to hit the heights of his Luton Town days, so it would be smart for Derby to add to their frontline.

This type of deal would be a low-risk signing, as Stockton is a free agent and a player who still has a lot to offer, especially one who is expected to be near the top end of the pitch.

Stockton has shown during his Morecambe days that he is a striker that can score all types of goals, and in a side that creates more chances and has better quality players, Stockton could thrive even more.

Not many will expect Derby to spend loads of money this summer, so a move to sign a striker like Stockton on a free transfer makes perfect sense.