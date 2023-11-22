Highlights Derby County are expected to be active in the January transfer window as they aim for a play-off spot this season.

Most of Derby's summer signings were free transfers or loan deals, reflecting the need for changes and improvement after a disappointing previous season.

Striker Tyreece John-Jules's loan spell at Derby has been frustrating due to an injury, casting doubt on his future with the club. If he leaves, Derby should consider signing West Ham's Divin Mubama as a replacement given their financial constraints and reliance on the loan market.

Derby County are expected to be busy in the January transfer window, as they eye a play-off spot at the very least this season.

The Rams were very busy in the summer, as Paul Warne was allowed to make significant changes, bringing in 12 new players.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

Most of their arrivals were free transfers or loan deals, but they were needed as Derby had to make changes as they looked to bounce back from disappointment at the end of last season.

One of those players to come in during the summer was forward Tyreece John-Jules, who signed on loan from Arsenal, but it has been a frustrating loan for all parties involved.

What is Tyreece John-Jules’ current situation at Derby County?

The 22-year-old was signed by the Rams on a short-term loan deal, one that will expire at the beginning of January.

The striker has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners, with all of them coming away from the football club.

His loan with Derby hasn’t been successful as of yet, as he’s only appeared twice for the club, and they came in the opening two league games of the season.

John-Jules has missed every game since, as he’s been ruled out with a thigh injury, and that injury has cast doubt on his future with Derby.

John-Jules is said to be nearing a return to fitness and Warne has told the Derby Telegraph, that no decision has been made on the player’s future, admitting the club will be in a more positive position once the player is back to full fitness.

But if an extension on the loan isn’t agreed upon, Derby will need to look at alternative options, and one player they should consider is West Ham United’s striker, Divin Mubama.

Tyreece John-Jules' stats per division (As it stands November 21st, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists League One 45 9 4 Premier League 2 37 15 4 U18 Premier League 16 13 4 Championship 11 0 0

Why should Derby County look to sign Divin Mubama if Tyreece John-Jules leaves?

Given Derby’s finances and being in League One, they are unlikely to spend big on a new striker in January.

So, it is likely that they are going to have to use the loan market to their advantage once again, and this is where a move for West Ham’s Mubama could come into play.

Mubama is a 19-year-old striker who has come through the academy at West Ham and currently finds himself on the fringes of the first team.

It was last season when the teenager made his breakthrough at senior level - appearing in the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the Conference League.

He has continued to be part of the first team again this season, and while he has been on the bench numerous times in the league, he has yet to feature this season.

He played 24 minutes against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup, 90 minutes against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy, and just two minutes in the Europa League. Overall, in these appearances, he’s averaged 2.7 passes per game, with a competition rate of 95.2%. He has failed to register a shot on goal yet, as per WhoScored.com.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest: Who has the cheaper home shirt?

So, while it seems he is highly rated at the club, he isn’t getting the game time he needs and might not be ready for the level the Hammers are playing at just yet. Therefore, they could look to send him out on loan in January to keep his development on the right path.

Six months in League One might be the right move for the player, as he’s not played many games at senior level so it may be a little too soon for the Championship.

Derby, who are likely to be searching for a new forward in January, feel like an ideal fit and should be looking to West Ham if they're indeed in the market for a John-Jules replacement.