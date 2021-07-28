Derby County should look to avoid striking a transfer agreement for this 29-year-old at all costs: Opinion

Derby County are currently facing up to a disaster of a transfer window in what is Wayne Rooney’s first full season in charge at Pride Park.

The Rams are yet to have signed even a single player this summer and struggled to even put out a full team against Manchester United in their recent pre-season friendly.

In addition to this, there is a rather alarming lack of movement on actually bringing bodies into the football club, with free agents and loans appearing to be their most likely ports of call.

The free agent market in particular can be treacherous for even the most experienced of managers and Rooney will inevitably be inundated with calls from agents who are looking to find a new home for their clients.

However it appears in this instance that the Derby boss himself has moved to bring in a potential recruit, with The Times reporting that Rooney’s former England teammate Jack Wilshere is training with the club at present.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Derby County played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Liberty Stadium L 1-0 L 2-1 L 3-2 L 4-2

It remains to be seen if Wilshere is attempting to earn a contract or keep up his fitness at present but this is sure to be a move that will raise many an eyebrow amongst the Pride Park faithful.

Now aged 29, the once much talked about Arsenal prospect only managed to play a part in 17 games for Bournemouth last season before being released and has sadly seen a very promising career largely scuppered by several serious injuries.

Signing a player based on sentiment can be a dangerous game to play, let alone the wage demands that an experienced pro like Wilshere would ask for and this should certainly be one particular deal that Derby should let pass them by.

There is more of a need than ever to bring in players that have a sell on value and quite frankly signing the former West Ham midfielder just wouldn’t make financial sense on so many levels.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the transfer window, the Rams need to have brought in some fresh blood to stand any chance of enjoying a successful season, with things looking more and more bleak by the day for Rooney, who is still very much cutting his managerial teeth.