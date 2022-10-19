Derby County should line up future move after player tears up Pride Park: Opinion

The inclusion of academy sides in the Papa John’s Trophy was a controversial move but undoubtedly one of its benefits is the early exposure that rising stars get to senior football.

Though it’s a learning experience for them all, it’s only natural that some struggle and some, like Manchester City attacker Carlos Borges, thrive.

The 18-year-old tore up Pride Park last night as he bagged a hat-trick to help Man City U21s claim a 3-1 victory over Paul Warne’s Derby County in a display that should convince the East Midlands club chiefs to enquire about a future loan move.

Borges caused issues all evening and was ruthless when the League One side allowed him space to run. He tore past Jake Rooney before stroking a lofted finish past Scott Loach for his opener and then showed his lightning pace for his second as he burst through on goal, rounded an outrushing Loach, and slid the ball into an empty net.

His third was not quite as pretty but showed that the teenager has clever movement as he timed his run across the box well to arrive just in time to sweep in a low cross.

It was an eye-catching display from the Portugal U19 international and one that will surely have recruitment departments across the EFL sitting up and taking note.

Derby should be among those and Borges’ name should join a list of possible future attacking targets – whether that’s for January or next summer.

Though under Warne, Derby do not use a formation that includes wingers, his style of play is built to capitalise on fast and powerful players just like the Man City teenager.

Whether it’s as a central forward or as a wing-back, in the mould of the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing or Tom Barkhuizen, Borges could prove a fantastic addition for the Rams in future windows.

He may well cement himself a place in the starting XI but substitutes are more important than ever after the move to five substitutions and the 18-year-old could be a real weapon against tiring defenders when coming off the bench – particularly if the Rams are chasing the game.

Borges has been part of the Man City academy system since 2014 and you’d imagine that they will be open to him gaining some experience out on loan at some point in the near future.

He’s far from the finished article but there is plenty of talent there and he’s a player that do serious damage to EFL teams, as last night’s hosts found out.

Whether it’s in January, to boost their late-season promotion push, or next summer, when Warne will be able to make some wholesale changes to his squad, the rising star should be a future Derby target after tearing up Pride Park.