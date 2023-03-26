With eight games remaining in League One, Derby County are just about hanging on to a place inside the top six.

Following yesterday's defeat away at Peterborough United, the club have lost three of their last four matches.

Indeed, it is the wrong form at the wrong time, and boss Paul Warne knows they must turn things around quickly.

The Rams now sit just one point ahead of Peterborough in seventh, and just three clear of Wycombe Wanderers in eighth, so there are clubs breathing right down their neck.

Indeed, a play-off spot this season, and the chance to compete for a Championship return is far from guaranteed.

Regardless of where they finish, and whether or not promotion is achieved, though, the club should already be identifying and scouting players ahead of what could be another busy summer.

With that in mind, below, we've identified two players whose situation the club should be watching closely ahead of the transfer window.

Aden Flint

Experienced central defender Aden Flint is somebody that the club could choose to keep an eye on ahead of the summer.

The experienced defender is currently at Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season, but is only on loan.

Credit: Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

In the summer, he would be set to return to Stoke City, but his contract there expires at the end of June, meaning he will be available on a free transfer if nothing changes.

Flint was a reported transfer target for Derby last summer before he moved to Stoke, but having dropped down to play for Wednesday, he would surely do so for the Rams if they were interested.

Similarly, if the club go up via the play-offs, he could be a shrewd, experienced acquisition at the back.

Cameron Brannagan

Another player who sees their current deal expire this summer, as per Transfermarkt, and who could be worth keeping track of for Derby, is Cameron Brannagan.

It is quite remarkable that Oxford United have managed to keep hold of the midfielder for so long given his obvious talent at this level, and he would likely be a player Derby would do well to get.

His goal record from midfield speaks for itself and he would be a quality addition to the Derby ranks whether in League One or the Championship next season.

With Oxford United really struggling in League One, it seems as though a fresh deal there is unlikely, and there will no doubt be a long line of clubs waiting to snap him up.

Even in League One, Derby have plenty of pull, though, and should certainly get their name in the mix if he does become available.