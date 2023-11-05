Highlights Paul Warne has received private backing from owner David Clowes despite pressure from the club's fans due to an inconsistent start to the season.

Derby County is currently 11 points behind league leaders Portsmouth and Warne will need to improve the performance of his players to compete for a top two finish.

Derby is expected to bring in new additions in January, and one position they are looking to strengthen is the forward position, with Michael Mellon from Morecambe being a potential target.

Derby County's Paul Warne has been under increasing pressure from the club's fanbase after an inconsistent start to the 2023-24 season, but clarity has been issued on his future.

The protesting sections of supporters are not going to get their way as the 50-year-old has been backed privately by owner David Clowes, who appointed Warne over a year ago to lead the charge back to the Championship.

That didn't quite happen last season for the Rams - who were in their first year under new ownership after nine full months of administration and struggle - as they just missed out on the third tier play-offs, but more was expected ahead of the current campaign.

15 matches into the season though and County are 11 points adrift of league leaders Portsmouth, and whilst that gap isn't insurmountable, Warne is going to have to get more out of his current crop of players to get into the top two by the end of the season.

New additions are expected in January, with Clowes set to provide funds to aid Warne's needs, and one of the positions that he is set to bolster is up-front.

There is plenty of experience up there for Warne to choose from in Conor Washington, Martyn Waghorn and James Collins, but none of the three are that prolific and are all the wrong side of 30, meanwhile loanee Tyreece John-Jules has had an injury nightmare since his arrival from Arsenal.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest: Who has the cheaper home shirt?

Warne needs to keep his eyes peeled for a young, athletic forward who can do a bit of everything, and there may be one that fits the bill perfectly that is plying his trade in League Two currently in the form of Michael Mellon.

Who is Michael Mellon?

If you haven't heard of Mellon, then that is probably because he's very new to the professional game being only 19 years of age.

The son of current Oldham Athletic manager Micky, Mellon was at Man United as a youth before moving to Burnley in 2019, signing his first professional contract in February 2022.

A Scotland under-21 international, Mellon is yet to play for Burnley's first-team but he did spend the second half of last season on loan at Morecambe in League One - the Shrimps struggled though and after eight goalless matches, the young striker found himself part of a relegated side.

Derek Adams had seen enough though to bring Mellon back to the Mazuma Stadium for the 2023-24 season, and he has been in scintillating form in League Two.

Mellon has scored nine goals in 13 fourth tier appearances for Morecambe, and his best moment yet came on Saturday afternoon when he notched a hat-trick in a 4-1 drubbing of AFC Wimbledon, which was a fourth win in a row for Adams' side.

Michael Mellon's Morecambe Stats For 2023/24 Season, As Of October 31, 2023 Appearances Goals Assists Shots Per Game Key Passes Per Game Dribbles Per Game Fouled Per Game EFL League Two 14 9 1 3.8 0.7 0.5 0.7 EFL Cup 1 1 0 2 1 0 0

It's already clear that Mellon is ready for the next step in his career, and Burnley can do something about that in January with the help of Derby.

Derby's January transfer plan

Most season-long loan deals nowadays have a break clause involved, meaning that the club a loanee is contracted to full-time can bring their player back to their club if they wish.

And even though Mellon is doing exceptionally well at Morecambe, Burnley will probably like to see if he can do it at a higher level and in-front of the level of crowds that Burnley get at Turf Moor - something that Derby do indeed get for League One fixtures.

Therefore, Burnley can recall Mellon and if Derby are being smart, they would agree a deal with the Clarets to bring Mellon - who will be 20 when the transfer window reopens - to bolster their strike-force.

There is a real lack of youth among Warne's options, and especially a player who can do a bit of everything like Mellon, who is pretty physical as well standing at 6 ft 1 in, so they need to go all out to land the teenager if they are able to do so.