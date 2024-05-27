Highlights Derby County achieved promotion, but ageing strikers and attack need refreshing for Championship success.

Nathan Fraser, young talent from Wolves, could inject energy and goals into Derby's attacking lineup.

Fraser's potential, work ethic, and mix of experience with youth could be vital for Derby next season.

Derby County's 2023/24 season saw them back to their best as they secured promotion back to the Championship under the guidance of Paul Warne.

However, with two ageing strikers in James Collins and Conor Washington, the Rams may have two players who may not score the required goals in the Championship. Additionally, Tom Barkhuizen and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are both entering the twilight of their careers and the Derby attack is going to need a more youthful outlook if they want to succeed.

So, where better to look than at Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nathan Fraser, who has impressed in an injury-hit side? Next season Wolves will likely be looking at a loan move for him and Warne's side may be ideal suitors.

Nathan Fraser has earned his chance

At just 19-years-of-age, he represents a player who has shown a lot of potential in his short career so far and can build on that next season.

With a stellar record of 26 goal contributions in 63 youth team games, Fraser was given the opportunity to feature for the first team after injuries to Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha.

Nathan Fraser youth team contributions (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances 63 Minutes 4,510 Goals 22 Assists 4

In his 11 games for the first-team, Fraser has managed two goals and one assist in just 348 minutes, averaging a contribution every 116 minutes. His good performances has earned him praise from manager Gary O'Neil, who was delighted with his effort.

"I loved what I saw from him last week, which was giving everything until he literally had nothing left and he couldn't move his legs, and we had to take him off.

"I love that about him, that he's unbelievably willing to do whatever it takes."

Having been due to go on loan to Shrewsbury Town in January, prior to Wolves' injury crisis, Fraser does need more game time to kick-on and fulfil his potential.

A mix of youth and experience for the Rams

Experience was a crucial factor behind Derby County's promotion to the Championship. The aforementioned quartet contributed 58 goals and assists and helped Derby secure some crucial points at stages.

Whilst these four have all done it in the Championship, a youthful addition in Nathan Fraser can bolster their attack. At 6ft 2, he can balance quality finishing with hold-up play, which has been a key feature of any Warne team.

Alongside Collins and Washington, Fraser can learn valuable experience from the pair and can apply this throughout the season in the hope that he can prove himself as a Championship attacker.

With journalist Leigh Curtis saying that attack is a priority for Derby County next season, Fraser could be on a long list of attackers.

Some will argue that the young striker has not done enough as yet to earn such a high-profile move. But, with his Premier League minutes and appraisal from a well-respected coach in O'Neil, Fraser could be the perfect addition to an ageing Rams squad.