Derby County set to take significant action following transfer departure

Derby County are reportedly set to do ‘whatever it takes’ to gain compensation for losing youngster Lee Buchanan to Werder Bremen, according to the Derby Telegraph.



Despite the Rams not being able to sign new players or extend expiring contracts at the time due to their administration status, it was reported by Alan Nixon in May that the club had taken up the one-year option on his deal to keep the left-back at Pride Park until the summer of 2023.

However, because of the ‘Transfer of Undertakings’ when David Clowes purchased the club last week, it meant that Buchanan was allowed to exploit a loophole which got him out of his agreed extension – which had already been given approval by the EFL – and in-turn became a free agent.

It was only then when Bremen, who have just been promoted back to the Bundesliga in Germany, swooped for the 21-year-old’s services, bagging him for no transfer fee or compensation costs.

Derby though, who have not acknowledged Buchanan’s departure, will have to take their battle to FIFA in order to try and secure compensation, with Alan Nixon claiming that the League One newcomers were set to receive £400,000 before Bremen snagged him for nothing.

The Verdict

Not receiving any money whatsoever for Buchanan has evidently been a bitter pill to swallow for Derby’s new owners – if they’ve even swallowed it that is.

Under normal circumstances, Buchanan would have been staying at Pride Park, but the worst-case scenario would be that they get some money for him if he wanted to leave.

The club though will feel as though they have been completely wronged in the way that Buchanan and his representatives have gone about their business.

It may end up being a protracted battle with FIFA, but it is something that needs to be pursued by the new powers-that-be at Derby if they feel like they have a case.