Highlights Derby County are set to sign Mathew Ryan as their new goalkeeper.

The club also signs AZ Alkmaar's Kenzo Goudmijn for £600,000.

Ryan's experience in Premier League and international play could benefit Derby in the Championship.

Mathew Ryan is set to become the latest addition made by Derby County this summer, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

The Netherlands is a market the Rams have been looking to shop in this summer as AZ Alkmaar's creative midfielder Kenzo Goudmijn is on his way to Pride Park in a deal worth £600,000, according to Ian Baker.

This news follows the official deals that Paul Warne's side have already made in this window. Ben Osborn, Kayden Jackson, and Jerry Yates have all joined the club; the first two are permanent deals, while the latter of the trio has joined on loan from Swansea City.

They did attempt a move for Icelandic midfielder Stefán Teitur Thórdarson, but he now looks set to join Preston North End for €700,000 (just under £600,000).

Attacking options are seemingly now plentiful, and attention is turning towards the back end of the team now.

Derby decided to release golden glove-winning goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith when his contract with the club expired at the start of the month. Reports from BBC Sheffield journalist Adam Oxley suggest that he may be on his way to Barnsley.

Related Barnsley look to capitalise on Derby County player call The Tykes are looking to add a second former Ram to their roster this summer.

With Josh Vickers as their only current option between the sticks, the Rams are looking to add some Premier League and international experience to their ranks.

Derby County targeting Mathew Ryan

The newly promoted Championship side are said to be pursuing a double Alkmaar move. Alongside Goudmijn, they are reported to be on the verge of signing former Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper Mat Ryan.

The Australian has reportedly rejected multiple contract offers from AZ, who he has been with since January 2023, and is on his way to Pride Park, as per VP.

Ryan played in 29 Eredivisie games for the Dutch club last time out, and made starts in the Europa Conference League too.

Mathew Ryan's 23/24 league stats Apps 29 Clean sheets 13 Goals conceded per game 1 Saves per game 2.8 (74%) Goals prevented 4.43 Stats taken from Sofascore

He has also played in the two other UEFA club competitions in his career (Champions League and Europa League), as well as the most recent World Cup for his country.

Ryan was reported to be earning €13,846 (just under £12,000) per week last season by Capology.

Mathew Ryan deal would be fantastic for Derby

There is certainly an argument to be made that, if Derby seal this move, they would have one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship, if not the best.

Sure, Ryan may not be as capable with the ball at his feet as other, more modern glovesmen, but he's got all the other bases covered.

Derby weren't a high possession, easy on the eye, controlling team when they won promotion last season anyway. Their play style was much more direct than almost any other team that got promoted in the EFL. Therefore, the need for the goalkeeper to be technically proficient when on the ball is less so.

In terms of experience at the top level, none of the Aussie's prospective league counterparts would be able to touch him. From the Premier League, to La Liga, the international stage; he's pretty much done it all, and done it with aplomb.

This is the type of signing that will keep Derby up, if they find themselves in the position that teams like Plymouth Argyle or Sheffield Wednesday did in the last league campaign.