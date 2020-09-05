Derby County set to lose Max Lowe in £10m double deal to PL side

Derby County could lose Max Lowe in a £10m double deal which includes Jayden Bogle to Sheffield United.

With the new season fast approaching, transfer gossip continues to hit the media and Rams boss Phillip Cocu now looks set to lose two of his current squad.

Football Insider have offered a report that claims defender Jayden Bogle now looks set to move to the Blades in a £5m deal and that has now been followed up by a report from the Daily Telegraph that claims Lowe will be included in a double exit.

Lowe has a current contract at Pride Park until next summer and he has firmly established himself as a key member of Cocu’s side over the last 12 months, making 41 appearances in the Championship thus far.

Valued at £1.44m by Transfermarkt, the young midfield talent is now set to be included in a £10m deal alongside Bogle which would see both join the Premier League outfit.

The potential deal would offer Blades boss Chris Wilder two good options, adding to his signings of Aaron Ramsdale and Wes Foderingham this summer.

The Verdict

If this deal does go through, you have to question Derby’s intentions. Firstly, losing two young players who have clear futures at the club is significant but it also questions why the Rams have now held out for bigger transfer fees.

£10m for two exciting Championship talents is cheap to say the least and you can imagine Chris Wilder is rubbing his hands in delight.