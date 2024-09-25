Derby County are set to take Reading's place in the new National League Cup, after the Royals pulled out of the competition on Tuesday.

The Rams were invited to take part in the new tournament by the Premier League, with their U21s side set to take on clubs in the fifth tier of English football in a competition that is similar to that of the EFL Trophy.

Premier League 2 sides will face some of the clubs in step one of the non-league system, and the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all sending their youth teams to take part.

Reading made the decision to turn down their invite on Tuesday after they were originally set to take part. After it was announced that Rob Couhig's takeover had fallen through last week, with the League One side looking to "manage the workload" of their younger players.

It has given Derby the opportunity to enter their U21s instead, but the competition is a controversial one.

Derby will face three other Premier League 2 and four National League sides

Wednesday's announcement will come as a surprise to Rams fans, who may not know too much about the competition and how it works.

Derby have been placed in Group A with fellow Premier League 2 teams; Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham and Southampton, while Aldershot Town, Maidenhead United, Wealdstone and Woking make up the sides from the National League.

The young Rams will take on the four non-league sides away from home, starting with Aldershot on Tuesday 15 October at 7pm.

The top two from each group will go through to the quarter-finals that are scheduled to take place at the start of February, before the semi-finals in March, and eventually the final on 1-2 April 2025.

There is a prize fund of £1 million provided by the Premier League, but this is only available to the National League clubs.

Derby County U21s National League Cup Fixtures Date Opponent 15/10/24 - 7pm Aldershot Town 5/11/24 - 7:30pm Maidenhead United 3/12/24 - 7:30pm Wealdstone 7/1/25 - 7pm Woking

National League Cup has caused controversy

Similar to when U21 teams were introduced to the EFL Trophy in 2016, the idea of youth sides playing against National League teams has not gone down well with some clubs.

Eastleigh were one of the teams to put a statement out rejecting the competition, claiming that they, along with the other clubs in the division, were not consulted before the announcement.

Many see the National League Cup as a new distraction away from the league itself, and although they will keep all gate receipts, it is not a tournament that is anticipated to sell out grounds up and down the country.

Not being consulted is just one of several complaints that clubs have had, with Eastleigh also stating that they would have to increase the size of their squad to be able to play in the competition, the reward for the tournament is not worth the costs of playing the games, and the fact that the National League Cup was not something wanted by supporters.

Despite the issues Derby may benefit

Although there is controversy surrounding it, Derby's U21s will benefit from playing against senior teams on a semi-regular basis.

Currently, there is no opportunity for Jake Buxton's team to face anyone other than those in their current age group, and this experience will be excellent for them.

The Rams have had great success in recent times in sending some of their younger players to the National League, with Dajaune Brown impressing at Gateshead last season.

Ben Radcliffe joined The Heed in the summer until January, and his loan has already started to prove to be a success, with the defender scoring his first goal for the club against Boston United on Tuesday evening in a 2-0 win.

Buxton will be hoping that the competition helps and does not hinder his players, as they prepare for life in professional football.