Derby County set to defeat League One rival in transfer deal for 21-year-old

Promising Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is closing in on a loan move to resurgent League One outfit Derby County, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old, who has recently been in England’s under-21’s squad without being capped at youth level for his country, was also on the radar of the Rams’ divisional rivals Portsmouth.

However it is County, who have recently been saved from administration by lifelong fan and local businessman David Clowes, who are set to win the race for Rushworth’s services after agreeing terms with the Seagulls.

Rushworth has been at Brighton since 2018, having joined their youth system from hometown club FC Halifax Town.

Despite not yet making his first-team debut for the Seagulls, Rushworth has been on two loan spells away from the Amex Stadium in recent years.

First, in the 2019-20 campaign, Rushworth headed to local non-league side Worthing, who were plying their trade in the seventh tier of English football at the time, featuring 23 times for them in the league.

Most recently though, Rushworth spent the 2021-22 season at League Two Walsall, playing in 43 of the Saddlers’ fourth tier matches, where he kept 11 clean sheets.

The Verdict

Having already signed Joe Wildsmith on a permanent deal this past weekend, Derby look to have successfully restructured their goalkeeping ranks.

Rushworth is clearly highly thought of to have been called up to England’s under-21’s, and a switch to League One will be the next natural step in his development.

Derby wouldn’t necessarily be a club though that you’d say he’s guaranteed regular football week in, week out though, because Wildsmith has Championship experience and is still at a good age.

He will be good competition though for Rushworth, with interim boss Liam Rosenior seemingly using his links at his former club to good effect here.