Highlights Derby County are set to sign striker Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal.

The move will see the 22-year-old initially join the League One club on loan until January.

John-Jules' signing will be a boost for Derby boss Paul Warne, who has been keen to add further firepower to his side.

Derby County are set to complete the signing of striker Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say the 22-year-old will join the League One side on loan.

Who is Tyreece John-Jules?

Having come through the academy ranks at Arsenal since the age of eight, John-Jules is yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners.

He has however, gained a considerable amount of experience at first-team level in the Football League, through a variety of loan spells in recent years.

The first of those came with Lincoln in League One during the curtailed 2019/20 season, where he scored once in seven appearances after joining in January 2020.

That was followed by a season-long loan spell with Doncaster in 2020/21, where he scored five goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Another loan spell followed for the start of the 2021/22 campaign, where John-Jules got his first chance in the Championship with Blackpool.

However, after failing to score in 12 appearances, he was recalled and sent back to League One for the second half of that season, linking up with Sheffield Wednesday, only for injury to restrict him to just a single game for the Owls.

Last season saw John-Jules help Ipswich win promotion from League One while on loan at Portman Road, although injuries limited him to a total of 21 appearances and three goals.

As a result, it now looks as though the striker is set for a return to the third-tier of English football, for the coming campaign.

Derby close on John-Jules signing

According to this latest update, Derby are now set to complete the signing of John-Jules from Arsenal.

It is thought that the deal will initially run until January, at which point the situation will likely be assessed again.

Derby manager Paul Warne is understood to have been pushing for the signing of 22-year-old, as he looks to boost his attacking firepower going forward this season.

If confirmed, John-Jules could become Derby's ninth signing of the summer transfer window, and their third striker, following the permanent additions of Conor Washington from Rotherham United, and the returning Martyn Waghorn from Coventry City.

Mixed start for the Rams on the pitch

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Derby as they look to build on their seventh place finish in League One from last season.

The Rams have won two and lost two of their four league games so far this season, leaving them tenth in the early League One standings, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round by third-tier rivals Blackpool.

Warne's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon when they make the trip to London Road to face Peterborough United.

That is a game in which Derby will hope John-Jules can make his senior debut for the club, providing the paperwork to confirm his loan move from Arsenal is completed and signed off in time for him to be registered for that game.