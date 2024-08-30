Derby County are reportedly set to sign Ipswich Town winger Marcus Harness on loan before tonight's transfer deadline.

That's according to journalist John Percy, who claims that the Rams are "working on" a loan deal for Harness as the clock ticks down to the end of the window, adding that the move is "expected to go ahead".

Harness joined the Tractor Boys from Portsmouth in July 2022, and he was an important part of the squad that won back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League over the last two seasons.

Marcus Harness' stats for Ipswich Town (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 47 8 3 2023-24 39 4 5 2024-25 3 0 0

However, only 12 of Harness' 39 appearances in all competitions last season came from the start, raising question marks over how much he would feature for Kieran McKenna's side in the top flight.

Harness has been introduced as a substitute in all three of Ipswich's games in league and cup so far this campaign, but Jack Clarke's arrival from Sunderland has pushed him down the pecking order, and it seems he will be allowed to depart.

Derby County closing in on Marcus Harness deal

Derby have had a mixed start to life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One last season, winning one and losing two of their opening three games.

Speaking ahead of transfer deadline day, Rams manager Paul Warne said that while bringing in a new striker was a priority for the club, he was looking to strengthen across the forward line.

"I want something along the top line. If I can't get a nine that's better than the nines that we've got, then I'm not going to get one," Warne told Derbyshire Live.

"I'm not going to get a nine to come in and be fifth choice. If we can get a nine, great. We've always wanted a physical presence.

"If we can't get the nine and a better seven or 11 or 10 comes in, we'll have to look at it. We want another defender because while Eiran Cashin's injury was innocuous, if something would have happened to Sonny Bradley against Barrow, we could go between September and January with with one centre-back."

It remains to be seen whether Warne will be able to land a striker before tonight's deadline, with reports suggesting that Derby are exploring a move for Watford's Mileta Rajovic, but he is set to add another winger to his squad in Harness.

Harness will become the Rams' 11th signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Rohan Luthra, Nat Phillips, David Ozoh, Ben Osborn, Kenzo Goudmijn, Ebou Adams, Tawanda Chirewa, Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates.

Marcus Harness could be a shrewd addition for Derby County

Harness may not have been a regular starter for Ipswich in their promotion-winning campaign last season, but he was an incredibly useful player to have in the squad.

The winger will become the second Tractor Boys player to make the move to Pride Park this summer after Jackson, and if he can replicate the impact his former team-mate has made in the early weeks of the season, he will be an excellent addition.

Harness will no doubt receive more game time at Derby than he did at Ipswich last season, and if he is given a consistent run in the team, he could be a big threat for the Rams.