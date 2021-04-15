Derby County set to announce arrival of outgoing Chelsea player

Derby County have reportedly snapped up teenage Chelsea midfielder Dubem Eze and are set to announce his arrival as part of their new intake of academy scholars.

The Rams have already signed 16-year-old Bayo Fapetu ahead of his Arsenal departure and it seems they’ve moved quickly to land another Premier League talent.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, the Rams are close to announcing the signing of Eze as part of the new intake of academy scholars following a successful trial at the East Midlands club.

The Nigerian youngster has been part of Chelsea’s U16s this term but the west London club decided not to offer him a scholarship for next season, allowing Derby to make their move.

It is understood that Eze will sign his first professional contract with the Rams when he turns 17 and has already impressed for the age-group sides since arriving at the club in March – coming off the bench to score the winner against the Everton U18s last weekend.

There has been a clear path between the academy and the senior side in recent years, so the 16-year-old will be hoping he can be one of the next players to break through.

The Verdict

This is the sort of move that should excite the Rams as they’ve moved quickly to snap up a young player leaving Chelsea.

Wayne Rooney has relied quite a bit on young players during his tenure so far, so Eze will know that there will be opportunities if he can prove he deserves them.

These are the sort of quiet moves that Derby fans will want their club to be making as they look to bolster their youth ranks.