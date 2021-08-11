Derby County set sights on Manchester United player as Nottingham Forest also circle

Derby County have joined the growing race for Manchester United midfielder James Garner, as per a report from The Athletic.

The Rams are currently operating under EFL restrictions that only allow the club to sign players for free and on a one-year contract, or on a loan deal for a maximum of six months.

Curtis Davies has agreed to a new deal with Derby, and The Rams have seen three players arrive this summer, but it remains to be seen how much they will be allowed to do in what remains of the transfer window.

Garner, who spent the first half of last season with Watford and from January with Nottingham Forest, is also wanted by his most recent temporary employers, whilst The Sun on Sunday (01.08.21, pg. 59) have credited Sheffield United with an interest in the highly-rated midfielder.

Garner enjoyed a lot of Championship football last season, playing 40 games combined for the two clubs he spent time on loan with.

The verdict

Derby do not currently have the same pull factor as they once had, meaning that it would be very difficult for them to strike a deal for the midfielder.

Garner did well for Watford but became a victim of changing philosophies at the club when Xisco walked in. At Forest, he particularly shone, and it is now time for him to be operating at the top end of the division.

If The Rams were able to land the 20-year-old, then that would be a big step in their bid to merely survive the Championship once more.

