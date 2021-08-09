Derby County set sights on former Premier League winger

Derby County are reportedly interested in a deal to sign former West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki, according to Football Insider.

Grosicki had most recently been with the Baggies, but left the club when his contract with them reached a conclusion at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 33-year-old had previously been on the books with Hull City prior to that move to the Hawthorns, and he caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Tigers.

Grosicki chipped in with 26 goals and 27 assists in his 123 appearances for the Tigers, which saw him earn a move to West Brom in 2020.

But he found found regular minutes hard to come by with the Baggies, and so it didn’t come as much of a surprise to see him depart in the summer.

A move to Derby County could tempt Grosicki as well, with Wayne Rooney’s squad looking light on depth at this moment in time.

It had previously been reported that Derby couldn’t sign any players this summer due to a transfer embargo, but they’ve been given the green light to add to their squad after ‘exceptional circumstances’ were made for Rooney’s side.

The Rams drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town in their first match of the 2021/22 Championship season, with Curtis Davies’ opener being cancelled out by Naby Sarr’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Derby are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they host Salford City, in what could potentially be a tricky test in the First Round of the EFL Cup.

The Verdict:

This would be a fantastic signing for Derby County this summer.

Grosicki has already shown that he can perform to a good enough standard in the Championship whilst with Hull City, and he deserves a move to another club in the second-tier.

Derby need experienced players through the door in the near future, as their squad lacks a considerable amount of depth beyond the starting XI.

If the Rams can add Grosicki to their squad, as well as a couple more signings this summer, then I don’t think they’ll have too much trouble in avoiding relegation into League One this term.