Derby County

Derby County set for further major blow as survival hopes appear bleak

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County are set to be hit with a further points deduction after coming to an agreement with the EFL over multiple financial breaches, per The Telegraph.

It’s been reported that the Rams’ administrators Quantuma have ‘reluctantly’ accepted the deduction which will almost certainly condemn them to relegation at the end of the season.

The further deduction will take their points tally to -11, 18 points behind Peterborough who occupy 21st position in the league.

More to follow…


