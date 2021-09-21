Derby County set for fresh cash boost from Liverpool deal

Derby County will receive £100,000 from Liverpool if 16-year-old Kaide Gordon makes his debut against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, according to The Telegraph.

It is understood that Gordon is expected to feature against the Canaries this evening with his omission from the squad for the U23s match against Leeds United on Sunday a hint that he may be in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

A product of the Pride Park academy, the attacking midfielder joined the Anfield outfit from Derby in the winter window for an initial £1 million fee but, according to The Telegraph, that could rise to £3 million with add-ons.

The report claims that among the clauses installed in the deal is one that will see the Rams paid £100,000 should Gordon make his senior debut for Liverpool – something that looks a possibility this evening.

That six-figure cash injection could be significant for the Rams considering their current situation as the East Midlands club announced on Friday that they were set to file for administration.

The EFL have since confirmed that Derby will be handed a subsequent 12-point deduction, while there are suggestions a further nine-point deduction could be enforced due to an ongoing battle over an alleged breach of financial rules.

The Verdict

It seems the sale of Gordon to Liverpool could be set to offer Derby another financial boost, though that’s unlikely to make seeing the 16-year-old make his Liverpool debut any less painful for supporters.

The teenager’s departure raised £1 million for the Rams back in the winter window but was met with concern and frustration by parts of the Pride Park, who felt they were losing one of their most exciting young prospects.

It seemed that stance was echoed by Wayne Rooney, who had labelled the attacking midfielder one of the best players of his age he’d ever seen.

Seeing Gordon feature for Klopp’s side while their club face the uncertainty of administration could well be a painful experience for Derby fans.

If the £100,000 can help them come out the other side, however, it will be a small positive.