Derby County see off Premier League competition to land 20-y/o

Derby County have signed youngster George Nunn from Chelsea, with the versatile attacker set to link up with the U23s initially.

The Rams off-field issues over the past 18 months have left them with a threadbare squad, although several first-team additions have at least beefed up the options available to Liam Rosenior.

As well as improving the senior squad, there has been a need to add to the academy ranks, after many talented younger players left in the summer as well.

And, there has been movement on that front today, with Derbyshire Live revealing that Dunn has signed a two-year deal at Pride Park.

The 20-year-old is predominantly a striker but he has also featured in other attacking roles and even as a wing-back during his time with the Blues.

Nunn is also known to the Derby staff, as he spent time with the club on trial last season, although it wasn’t a formality that he would join the Rams, as the update confirming his arrival did say that Southampton had also been tracking the player.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible bit of business from Derby as they’re picking up a talented youngster on a free and he will be determined to prove himself.

As mentioned, the U23s needed strengthening and whilst Nunn will do that at first, his long-term aim is going to be to get into the first-team and he clearly feels there is a chance to do that at Derby.

So, it’s now ultimately down to the player to impress and show what he can do on a daily basis as he looks to progress into Rosenior’s plans.

