Derby County seal popular player agreement

Derby County have reached an agreement with defender Curtis Davies to extend his stay at the club, in what will prove a very popular agreement with Rams fans.

The men from Pride Park are heading into Sky Bet League One but, at last, we can say with a bit of optimism around the club.

Indeed, it feels like the new dawn is finally beginning at Pride Park and they’ve made some pretty decent looking signings so far, as they bid to challenge at the right end of the third tier table from the get go next season.

They’ve also looked to keep hold of some of their squad from last season, too, and with that in mind fans are going to be delighted with the latest news surrounding Curtis Davies:

𝕂𝕀ℕ𝔾 ℂ𝕌ℝ𝕋 🫶👑🐏 Our reigning Jack Stamps Player of the Year, @TheCurtisDavies, has signed a new contract 🥰🖤🤍#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 8, 2022

The Verdict

The defender did everything in his power to keep Derby up last season and his performances on more than one occasion were superb.

With so many youngsters around, he was a real general on the pitch and will continue to be so next season at the start of this new chapter for Derby.

Unsurprisingly, this news has gone down a storm with Rams fans on social media and they’ll be looking forward to the new campaign even more so now.