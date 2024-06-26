Highlights Kane Wilson, Joe Ward, and Ryan Nyambe are all vying for the right-back position at Derby County this season.

Derby County's Paul Warne faces a tough decision this season, with three options fighting for the right-back position.

Kane Wilson, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Ward shared responsibility in 2023/24, operating as both wing-backs and full-backs.

However, with promotion to the Championship, Warne will need to decide who he credits as the first-choice in the position to help give the team stability as they head into their first season back in the second tier after relegation two years ago.

A far cry from the problem they had in their first League One campaign where Warne had to operate without a senior right-back, utilising both Jason Knight and Korey Smith there instead, the Derby manager will need to choose wisely to fit the system that his team will play.

Kane Wilson

Wilson, 24, joined the Rams last summer from Bristol City on a two-year deal. Since his arrival, he has impressed supporters with his skill and confidence to take on his opponents. The 24-year-old scored three goals and picked up six assists in all competitions last time out, while also completing 55 dribbles, the highest in League One for a right-back.

Contrary to his attacking panache, Wilson sometimes struggles defensively. He won just 56.2% of his tackles, and was dribbled past nine times. His lapses in concentration at the back came to a head in February when the former Forest Green Rovers star allowed Shrewsbury Town's Mal Benning to ease past him and play a pass across the box to Aaron Pierre, who equalised from eight yards, after Wilson came off the bench to replace the injured Nyambe.

Wilson was used in multiple positions last season, including as a right-winger and wing-back. It was in these positions that he was most effective, with Derby having to rely on him less defensively and making use of his attacking qualities.

Joe Ward

Ward, 28, was signed from Peterborough United on a three-year contract in June 2023, leaving the Posh as their longest-serving player.

His first season at Pride Park was plagued with injuries, missing over half of the team's League One fixtures. However, he was still able to pick up two goals and two assists in 21 matches, with both his strikes coming in a promotion six-pointer against Portsmouth in April.

Ward made 26 successful crosses for Derby, and was a real threat in the attacking third. However, similar to Wilson, he struggled defensively. The 28-year-old conceded two penalties in two games against Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City, ultimately seeing him dropped from the starting 11 for the next few weeks.

Nevertheless, he was crucial in the Rams' promotion run-in, with a knee injury the only thing stopping him from seeing out the season as the team's first-choice right-wing-back.

Ryan Nyambe

After leaving Wigan Athletic following the conclusion of his contract, Nyambe, 26, moved to Derby last September as cover following Jake Rooney's ACL injury. Initially on a deal until January, the Rams announced the extension of the Namibia international's deal on Christmas Day, confirming his future at the club until 2025.

Nyambe prides himself on his defensive capabilities, being able to switch to centre-back when required. The 26-year-old won a higher percentage of his duels compared to Ward and Wilson, being dribbled past just four times in 19 games.

The draw-back of Nyambe is his ability to take the ball forward. He created just four chances, as he played as a more out-and-out full-back, failing to record a single goal involvement. However, he did give Derby a more solid structure on the right, and was the most consistent option out of the three.

Warne's decision depends on Derby's system

If Derby set-up with four defenders next season, Nyambe is the obvious choice to play. He can be relied on defensively, and has the experience in the Championship to be trusted with this role. It will have an impact on the team offensively, but if wingers Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Tom Barkhuizen work productively, it may just be the best option.

League One Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Kane Wilson Joe Ward Ryan Nyambe Appearances (Starts) 41 (25) 21 (14) 19 (17) Goals (Assists) 3 (3) 2 (2) 0 (0) Chances Created 27 20 4 Tackles Won (per 90) 27 (0.98) 15 (0.17) 9 (0.97) Duels Won 46.1% 46.7% 60.5% Dribbled Past 9 14 4

Ward and Wilson are very similar players to each other, with the only slight difference being the former's ability to cause defenders nightmares with his crossing ability consistently. As wing-backs, the pair can be dangerous, yet there will be a worry that Derby could be caught lacking on the right-hand side while defending.

All three players are good enough to stake their claim as the first-choice for Warne next season. However, experience may pay out, particularly in the opening weeks, as the Rams look to return to the Championship in style.