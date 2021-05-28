Derby County round-up: Rams enter race for promotion-winning player, Joe Pigott news, Martyn Waghorn update emerges

Derby County are facing a massive summer period and there a lot of things that the Rams will need to address on and off the field ahead of next season.

Wayne Rooney’s side are still facing a very nervous wait over any potential punishment that might come their way from the EFL after they were successful in the appeal to find the Rams in breach of financial fair play rules.

It is being reported by Sky Sports that the situation could go on for a while yet with the club poised to challenge any sanctions that come their way.

That means that Derby are having to concentrate on finding players that might improve their squad for next term under the uncertainty of what their situation is going to be looking like in August. Despite that though, there are still some rumours circulating concerning potential transfer business they could conduct.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the latest transfer news concerning the Rams…

Derby join host of Championship rivals in Callum Elder race

One player that has emerged on Derby’s radar this summer already according to Football Insider is Hull City’s promotion-winning full-back Callum Elder. It is being reported that the Rams are in the race to sign him alongside the likes of Preston North End, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

Elder enjoyed an excellent season for the Tigers in League One and played a pivotal role in helping them secure the third tier title and promotion back to the Championship. The left-back weighed in with an impressive tally of one goal and nine assists in his 44 league appearances. That was enough to earn him a place in the division’s Team of the Season.

It has been reported by Football Insider that Hull are now bracing themselves for interest in the defender and for the prospect of bids to come their way from interested parties.

Whether Derby are in the right financial situation at the moment to make such an offer and compete with other clubs interested is something that appears to be potentially doubtful at this stage.

Joe Pigott reveals he is set to leave AFC Wimbledon amid Derby interest

The Rams have been handed a potential transfer boost with the confirmation from forward Joe Pigott that he will be leaving AFC Wimbledon at the end of his current deal.

The 27-year-old was offered a new deal by the League One club after he had managed to fire in 20 goals and provided five assists in his 45 appearances.

The forward confirmed to AFC Wimbledon’s official club website that he has made the difficult decision to move on and try and find a new challenge in the summer.

That comes with the Rams having previously been linked with a potential move for Pigott. It was reported that Derby were set to face competition from the likes of Huddersfield Town, Bristol City and Birmingham City for the striker.

Pigott is a forward that has the potential to make the step up to the Championship and he seems to be ready to test himself in the English second tier. The Rams need a goalscorer upfront next season and the forward might be the best option available to them given he is going to be available on a free transfer.

Derby hoping to secure Martyn Waghorn interest amid Cardiff City interest

One player that Derby run the risk of losing this summer is forward Martyn Waghorn, with him set to be out of contract. It has been reported by Football Insider that the Rams are wanting to try and secure a new deal with the forward to keep him at the club.

However, according to the same report from Football Insider, Cardiff are now interested in making a potential move for the forward during the summer. It is believed the Welsh club are monitoring his situation ahead of possibly coming in with an offer for him if he does leave the Rams.