Derby County round-up: Arsenal eye summer deal, Rooney speaks ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash, Dursun update

Saturday’s defeat to Swansea City means it is all to play for this weekend, as Derby County take on Sheffield Wednesday.

The game looks set to decide which division both sides are playing in next season – though Rotherham United could yet have something to say on that.

Ahead of a huge final day clash, we’ve compiled all the latest Derby news…

Lee Buchanan linked with Arsenal move

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in Rams left-back Lee Buchanan.

Sources informed Football League World earlier this year that West Ham United were keen on the defender and it seems the Gunners have now joined them in the chase.

The 20-year-old’s current deal is set to expire next summer, which may mean Derby are open to offers in the upcoming window.

The big 22-question Derby County end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did Derby play in their first league game of the season? Blackburn Luton Watford Reading

Wayne Rooney offers thoughts ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

It is do or die for Derby on Saturday as they take on Wednesday knowing that the result is likely to decide which division they’re playing in next season.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph ahead of the game, Rooney made his stance clear.

He said: “We have to turn all of our focus onto Sheffield Wednesday. We know what we have to do, we have to win the game and we are relying again on Rotherham.”

Derby handed potential transfer blow ahead of summer window

The Rams are likely to be in the market for a new striker this summer and SV Darmstadt’s Serdar Dursun could be a target, having been linked in previous windows.

They’ve been handed a potential transfer blow, however, as Bild has reported that Dursun has entered talks with Hamburg over a summer move.

The 29-year-old has been in good form in front of goal this term, finding the net 23 times in 33 appearances.