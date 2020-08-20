Derby County rivalling Swansea City in transfer pursuit of defender

Derby County and Swansea City are interested in signing AS Monaco defender Jonathan Panzo, according to Foot Mercato.

Both the Rams and the Swans will be keen to ignite another push for promotion next season, with Derby narrowly missing out on a top-six finish, and Swansea losing to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals.

Reports from France now suggest that the two sides are amongst others in the race for Monaco defender Jonathan Panzo.

London-born Panzo moved from Chelsea to Monaco in 2018 for a reported fee of €3m, but he has since played just three times for their first-team.

The central defender moved on loan to Cercle Brugge in 2019/20, making a total of 18 appearances for the Belgian side before returning to his parent club at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is now said to be the subject of interest from a host of clubs, with Derby, Swansea, Dijon, Metz and Utrecht being credited with an interest in the England Under-21 international.

The Athletic’s Ryan Conway has also revealed Derby’s interest in the defender, with the Rams said to have made their interest known to Monaco.

The Verdict

Panzo looks to be an exciting, Athletic and powerful defender who could be very useful for both of these Championship sides.

Derby have already began to strengthen their defence with the signing of Mike te Wierik, but with Matt Clarke returning to Brighton, another young centre-half is definitely needed at Pride Park.

Swansea already have two young centre-backs at the club in Joe Rodon and Ben Cabango, but they could also do with adding competition to their backline should interest emerge in the pair this summer.