Derby County rivalling Leeds United in race to sign player

Derby County are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back, Haydon Roberts, but they face competition in the race to sign him from Leeds United.

Phillip Cocu’s side have endured a tough start to the Championship season, losing to Reading and Luton Town in the opening weeks of the campaign to get off on the wrong foot.

The transfer window still has a couple of weeks remaining and it appears that the Rams are keen on signing Roberts from Brighton.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Derby County midfielders?

1 of 10 Which former Derby County midfielder is this? Jacob Butterfield Simo Valakari Tom Naylor John Eustace

As per a report from The Argus, Derby are interested in signing the centre-back this summer, but they face Premier League competition in the form of Leeds.

It’s reported that Leeds have made a second bid to lure the teenager out of the Amex on a permanent basis, with an £800k bid on the table.

Roberts is only 18 and has made just two appearances for the Seagulls’ first-team.

He debuted last year in the League Cup defeat to Aston Villa, but scored in the game. His most recent appearance was from the bench in the League Cup earlier this month, as Brighton moved beyond Portsmouth in the second-round of the competition.

The Verdict

Roberts would be a fine signing for Derby.

The Brighton youngster is, naturally, good on the ball given his parent-club’s desire to play their football on the ground.

The advantage that Derby might have here is they are likely going to want Roberts on loan, whereas Leeds want him permanently.

Cocu can offer him games on loan, just as he has Matt Clarke.

Thoughts? Let us know!