Derby County rivalling Ipswich Town in transfer pursuit of Sheffield United player

Derby County are now in the running for Sheffield United striker William Osula, rivalling fellow League One side Ipswich Town for the teenager’s signature, according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The 19-year-old Dane was not in Paul Heckingbottom’s matchday squad on Tuesday night as the Blades thrashed Reading 4-0 to go top of the Championship, having been in the previous 18-man squad against Luton Town.

And now it looks as though the South Yorkshire outfit are going to sanction a loan deal for the youngster before tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline, with a clutch of third tier clubs looking into the possibility of signing Osula.

Burton Albion, Lincoln City and United’s Championship rivals Rotherham United have been previously linked, but this morning it was reported that Ipswich were making a late move to bring Osula to Portman Road.

They are now being joined by Liam Rosenior’s Rams, who are wanting two strikers before 11pm on Thursday evening, including a more experienced figure to complement James Collins and David McGoldrick, but are also looking to utilise the loan market with the potential addition of Osula.

The Verdict

Osula only has four senior appearances to his name, but has bagged a whole hatful of goals at development squad level for Sheffield United, which got him his chance in the first place.

And with Oli McBurnie now coming back to form for the Blades, there is less of a need for Osula to be kept around at Bramall Lane, as it will only stunt his potential growth.

You’d imagine that Burton Albion would have been the natural place to send Osula, considering what Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink did for another United striker last season in Daniel Jebbison.

But the presence of big clubs such as Ipswich and Derby now presents a big decision for the young Danish forward, who probably wouldn’t get as much game-time at those two outfits than a Burton or Lincoln, so it is something he has to ponder quickly.