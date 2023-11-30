Highlights Derby County's win against Port Vale keeps them in sixth place, six points away from the playoff spots.

Tyreece John-Jules' loan with Derby is set to expire in January, and his goal against Port Vale may not guarantee his stay.

John-Jules needs to consistently perform and prove himself to secure a long-term spot in Derby's squad.

Derby County picked up another big win in their quest for promotion back to the Championship on Tuesday night, with a 1-0 win away at Port Vale.

It is a victory that ensures the Rams remain sixth in the League One table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places as things stand.

The victory could also prove to be significant due to the identity of the matchwinner for Paul Warne's side, Tyreece John-Jules.

The on-loan Arsenal striker netted his first goal for Derby with that winner against Port Vale, in what was only his third appearance for the club, and first since the start of September, amid what has been an injury-hit spell at Pride Park for the 22-year-old.

Yet despite that, with John-Jules' loan with the League One club due to expire in January, it seems that even with that goal at Vale Park, there may be no guarantee that the striker stays with Derby for the rest of the season, judging by recent comments from Warne himself.

What has Warne said about John-Jules' loan with Derby?

Speaking about the Arsenal striker's situation at Derby ahead of his matchwinning return against Port Vale, Warne gave little away about John-Jules' possible Pride Park future.

The Derby boss admitted at that point, that the Rams would be in a stronger position, once they were able to get the 22-year-old back playing for the senior side again.

At that point, Warne felt, it would allow his side to make what he called an "informed decision", about whether they would look to extend the Arsenal man's loan beyond January.

Indeed, the 50-year-old admitted that his side were not 100% made up in either direction, about what they would like to do with John-Jules come January.

Now, despite that crucial goal he scored against Port Vale, there certainly seems to be an argument that this is very much the right stance for Derby to take, when it comes to the future of the Arsenal man.

Why are Derby right to make an "informed decision" on John-Jules' loan?

There can be no denying that the goal scored by John-Jules against Port Vale may have shown what he has the potential to do, with a well-timed run into the area, and clinical finish to match.

However, you get the feeling he is going to have to do that on a more regular basis for Derby to make a positive call on his future for the second half of this season.

Given how long he is has previously been out with injury, and the fact that such fitness issues have previously hindered loan spells for the 22-year-old with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.

Tyreece John-Jules senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Doncaster 21 5 Ipswich 21 3 Blackpool 12 0 Lincoln 7 1 Derby 3 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1 0 As of 29th November 2023

As a result, with fellow centre forward Conor Washington having recently been ruled out for several months, Derby can ill afford to have John-Jules' own issues surface again, and leave them with another striker unavailable for an extended period.

Consequently, the striker is going to have to show he can now build on this return to action against Port Vale, by continuing to play a role in the side between now and decision time in January, to show he can be a reliable option to call upon.

But with Derby also needing goals if they are to win promotion, John-Jules will also have to prove that his strike, as well as his appearance, at Vale Park, was not a one-off.

If that was to be the case, then the expiry of his loan in January would give the Rams the chance to break away from this deal, and reinvest what they are spending on the Arsenal man's loan right now, into bringing in another striker who can be a more reliable presence in front of goal, for the second half of the season.

Because of all that, the fact that Derby are waiting to see how things play out with John-Jules before making a decision in January, makes perfect sense, since it gives them the best possible chance to make the right call over their striking options beyond the January window.

With all that in mind, it seems that if John-Jules does indeed want to stay at Derby County for the rest of the campaign, then that outing against Port Vale, is a start he simply has to build on.