Derby County have confirmed that they remain in discussion with striker David McGoldrick about his future.

Goalkeeper Scott Loach is another still in talks with the club over a new deal while James Chester, Curtis Davies, and Richard Stearman are all set to leave the club.

David McGoldrick contract situation

The 35-year-old striker signed a one-year deal when he joined the Rams last summer after their relegation from the Championship and has enjoyed an outstanding debut season at Pride Park.

McGoldrick has finished 2022/23 as Derby's top scorer, bagging 25 goals and providing seven assists, and third in the League One golden boot race behind Ipswich Town's Conor Chaplin and Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris.

With the season now done for the Rams after they missed out on the play-offs, the Republic of Ireland international is set to become a free agent this summer unless a new deal can be agreed.

Derby released their retained list yesterday and confirmed that talks were still underway with the forward over a new contract.

Loach is another that remains in talks with the East Midlands club but experienced defensive trio Chester, Davies, and Stearman have all departed at the end of their deals.

Will David McGoldrick sign a new deal at Derby County?

Last month, Paul Warne revealed that he was confident new terms would be agreed with McGoldrick ahead of the summer.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "Our intention is to try to keep him. And I don't foresee any issues with it, unless he is a lot cleverer than I'm giving him credit for.

"But we are pretty honest with each other, I've told him the script and told him that I need to get him to sit down. It's as simple as that.

He added: "I don't see a problem, but with everything they are free agents and self-employed players who have to do what is right them and their families, so we will try to get there.

"He is at a stage now that this, or the next club will probably be his last club, and he is entitled to do whatever he wants.

"He has been a brilliant ambassador for the game and is a brilliant human being. It's not my job to force him, saying you have to sign and sign today. That's not the case.

"I have to get the best out of him until the end of the season then hopefully I can encourage him to stay, but also have to respect it's his decision and not mine."

The Rams have missed out on promotion to the Championship so McGoldrick could field offers from second tier clubs but having been the figurehead of the attack at Pride Park this season, it would be a surprise to see him move on.