Derby County respond as EFL whirlwind continues

Derby County’s off-field uncertainty continues, with the club issuing a statement on recent reports claiming that EFL have won their appeal against the Rams for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Telegraph’s John Percy has revealed that the EFL are set to confirm that they have won their appeal over misconduct charges against Derby County.

The Rams have released a statement on the off-field problems, and have revealed that no appeal was brought against the Disciplinary Commission’s dismissal of the first charge relating to the stadium sale of Pride Park.

They also went on to state that they are disappointed with the conclusion on the ground that the EFL succeeded in their appeal on, and that the matter will now head back to the Disciplinary Commission who can decide whether any consequences will arise in the near future.

“The League Arbitration Panel (‘LAP’) has granted a limited aspect of the EFL’s appeal against the Decision of the Disciplinary Commission (‘DC’) in August 2020 in relation the EFL’s Second Charge against the Club relating to the Club’s amortisation policy. No appeal was brought against the DC’s dismissal of the First Charge relating to the stadium sale.

“The reason the EFL’s appeal took so long to determine was because of three separate preliminary issues raised by Middlesbrough FC and then the EFL, each of which required hearings and decisions by the LAP, and each of which was dismissed with the Club being successful. Had Middlesbrough and the EFL not brought those preliminary issues the appeal could have been determined in 2020.

“The Club accepts but is disappointed with the LAP’s conclusion on the one ground that the EFL succeeded on. The Club and the EFL have agreed that the matter shall now be remitted back to the original DC who can determine what, if any, consequences arise from the partial success of the EFL’s Amortisation charge, and the Club is therefore currently unable to comment further.”

Derby finished this year’s campaign 21st in the Championship table, after playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, which saw Wayne Rooney’s side avoid relegation into League One.

But the Daily Mail have previously claimed that the Rams could be facing a potential points deduction from this year’s points total over that matter, which could potentially see them relegated from the second-tier still.

The Verdict:

This is a far from ideal scenario for Derby heading into the summer.

The Rams only avoided relegation on the final day of the 2020/21 season, and to have this off-the-field uncertainty arise just days after the conclusion of this year’s league campaign is not good news.

There will be supporters that are fearing that the EFL could deduct them points from their 2020/21 total, which could see them relegated into the third-tier of English football.

It’s a worrying time at the moment for Derby, and their fans will be hoping that a positive outcome can be reached in the near future, especially one that doesn’t involve any points being deducted from either this year’s campaign, or the upcoming new season.