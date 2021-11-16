Derby County: Remember Miles Addison? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Miles Addison spent his early years and the first part of his senior career at Derby County but how is he getting on now and what’s he up to? We take a look.

Coming through with the Rams’ youth set-up, Addison started out with Derby in terms of senior appearances in 2006, kicking off a six-year spell involved with the club.

He made over 60 league appearances for the Rams during that time with a handful of goals to boot, but also spent time on loan towards the end of his spell with County.

The defender spent temporary spells with Barnsley and AFC Bournemouth, with him joining the latter in 2012.

Again, though, loan spells would follow away from the Cherries as he featured for the likes of Rotherham United, Scunthorpe United and Blackpool before Peterborough United signed him permanently in 2015.

A year with the posh was followed by a year at Kilmarnock in Scotland before he joined Nuneaton Borough in 2018, somewhere he’d stay until 2020.

He was last at Stratford Town who are in the Isthmian Southern Central division whilst he’s delved away from football since, and is the owner of a nightclub and a gym which you can check out on his Instagram page.

