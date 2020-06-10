Derby County register interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday player

Derby County have registered their interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox according to a report from Football Insider.

The full-back is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and is yet to agree a new deal with the Owls.

Fox has been a regular for Sheffield Wednesday this season, and has made 31 appearances in all competitions, whilst also chipping in with three goals and one assist.

Garry Monk’s side have struggled for any sort of positivity since the turn of the New Year though, and have dropped down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

Fox has had his fair share of critics over the years, but seems to have nailed down a spot in the Owls starting XI, and has put in a. number of impressive showings this term.

It has previously been reported by TEAMtalk that the likes of West Brom and Burnley were also interested in landing Fox’s signature, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race.

Derby are currently sat 12th in the Championship standings, and are just five points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

So, Phillip Cocu’s side will be hoping they can finish the season strongly, as they look to attempt to make a timely return to the Premier League.

The Verdict:

This would be an excellent addition to the Derby team ahead of next season.

I’m still not convinced by Scott Malone at left-back, and the Rams are right to be targeting another full-back heading into the summer transfer window.

Fox is a threat at both ends of the pitch, and has been a rare bright spark for Garry Monk’s side, who have struggled in the Championship this season.