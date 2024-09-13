Brentford's 2017 signing of Ollie Watkins was one that paid off for all parties after leaving Exeter City.

However, Derby County will still rue missing their chance of signing the striker from the Devonshire club seven years ago.

The Rams tabled a bid for the then 21-year-old, but the move failed to go through, and Watkins was instead signed by the Bees.

Following a clash between Derby and Brentford in 2019, the striker admitted just how close he came to making the switch to Pride Park: "Steve McClaren wanted to sign me, and I wanted to go there at the time. Then it kind of fell through - so it could have been a lot different!

"I could have been a Derby player, but I stayed at Exeter and things worked out for the better here at Brentford.

"It was just down to money, I think. Exeter wanted a little bit more money at the time, and a loan back, because we were doing well and ended up getting to the (League Two) play-off final that year.

"It didn't work out, unfortunately, but I'm glad I came to Brentford."

Although the links to the East Midlands were strong, Exeter chose Brentford as Watkins' next club. The England international joined Dean Smith at Griffin Park ahead of the 2017/18 season for £1.8 million, and quickly started finding the back of the net.

He scored 49 goals in 143 matches for the Bees in three seasons, while the Rams opted to sign David Nugent instead, who racked up just 19 goals in 95 matches.

With Derby fans still disappointed by the fact that they did not manage to acquire the services of Watkins, a recent update from former Grecians manager, Paul Tisdale, will not ease the blow.

Speaking on the "Business of Sport podcast, Ep.36: Paul Tisale, Fmr Exeter City Manager, 'It's survival of the adaptbale, not the fittest'", Tisdale said: "With Ollie, we turned down more money from Derby than Brentford offered us. But the reason for accepting Brentford was one, because I understood the data and the styles of the team that would suit Ollie.

"And I thought that the 15% would be more valuable on Ollie in the future. So we turned down more money from Derby to take the Brentford option because I knew it would suit him."

Ollie Watkins Brentford Stats (TransferMarkt) Appearances 143 Goals 49 Assists 17

Watkins has become a superstar at Aston Villa

After spending three seasons in west London, Aston Villa came calling for the prolific forward, agreeing an initial fee with Brentford of £28 million, with add-ons that have taken the deal up to £33 million.

Since making his debut for the Premier League side, he has been excellent, scoring double figures in each of his four seasons in the division so far.

His performances last year helped his team into the Champions League, after he found the back of the net 19 times, while also picking up 13 assists.

He was rewarded by Gareth Southgate with a place in the England squad at Euro 2024, where he scored a last-minute winner against the Netherlands to send the Three Lions through to the final of the competition.

After such a superb career since leaving Exeter, many Derby fans will still have feelings of regret that the 28-year-old never donned the Ram on his chest.