Derby County receive financial boost after Arsenal decision revealed

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Derby County that will see the Championship side defer a payment to the Gunners for another year.

The Rams completed the signing of Krystian Bielik from the Londoners in 2019, in a deal that could be worth £10m. Despite that, Derby only paid a small amount up front, with the rest due at different points over the coming years.

One of those payments, of £1.4m, should’ve been paid last month, however the Telegraph have revealed that Arsenal have decided to give Derby more time to pay.

As has been well-documented, the East Midlands outfit entered administration last month, so they are still in a desperate situation.

Therefore, they wouldn’t have been able to pay the seven-figure sum to Arsenal right now, which could’ve been problematic if they had complained as it could’ve triggered a further embargo and punishments.

However, with an agreement reached, it will ensure Derby have more time to sort things out, with a prospective new owner set to take on this debt if they buy Derby.

The verdict

You have to give Arsenal huge credit for this as they recognise that Derby are in a real difficult position right now and they’ve acted with class as they know they’re not in a position where they need that money right now.

Of course, they will still end up receiving the full fee for Bielik, but this gives Derby some more breathing space and can allow them to sort the other issues they have.

This will certainly have been appreciated by all at Pride Park, with the administrators still on the lookout for new buyers for the club.

