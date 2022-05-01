Derby County receive an update in their takeover situation

Derby County have had a difficult season which has been fuelled by off the field matters surrounding their ownership.

Despite having their relegation to League One confirmed, things have started to look up for the Rams recently with American businessman Chris Kirchner keen to take over the club.

Understandably, celebrations are being kept at bay with fans not wanting to get their hopes up in case the takeover doesn’t go through.

With the club in administration and the end of the season coming to an end, naturally there are nerves surrounding who they are able to retain with the number one worry surrounding manager Wayne Rooney.

However, according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, Kirchner is expected to be given approval from the EFL this week after presenting what is needed for the final checks of the fit and proper test.

This is a massive boost in terms of the takeover and the businessman will now need to look on a deal for Pride Park but he is currently working on trying to get that deal done.

However, this seems to be the final stages of the takeover process meaning some happy news could be on its way to Derby soon.

Wayne Rooney has said he will stay loyal to Chris Kirchner if a takeover can go through but if for any reason the deal collapses or doesn’t go through quick enough, there is no doubt there will be interest in the manager from teams higher up.

The Verdict:

Even though Derby fans won’t want to be getting their hopes up just in case, there will surely be a lot of hope from this latest news.

Not only will a takeover mean their club is saved but if done soon enough, Rooney could remain as their manager which would be a massive boost for the Rams and really help their campaign to come straight back up to the Championship next season.

There is still a lot to be sorted but this sounds like positive news and as long as everything is accepted by the EFL and the deal for the stadium is sorted out then some joy could be on its way to Derby very soon.