Derby County readying January transfer offer for 29-year-old

Derby County are keen to make an approach for SV Darmstadt forward Serdar Dursun in January, according to the Athletic.

Derby were heavily linked with Dursun back in the summer, as Phillip Cocu looked to add more firepower to his attacking armory.

Dursun scored 16 goals in 34 league appearances for Darmstadt last season, as well as chipping in with six assists.

The striker has scored nine goals in 13 games thus far this term, too, so is a player who clearly knows where the goal is.

But Derby – who eventually brought in Colin Kazim-Richards on a free transfer – were unwilling to meet Darmstadt’s €1.1million asking price for the striker, and a deal failed to materialise.

According to the Athletic, though, Derby are set to revive their interest in Dursun next month, and are keen to make a move for the 29-year-old.

Dursun only has six months left on his contract in Germany, so Darmstadt may look to cash in for a fee next month rather than potentially lose him nothing at the end of the campaign.

The Verdict

Derby are currently the lowest scorers in the Championship with 10 goals to their name, so attacking reinforcements are undoubtedly needed.

Colin Kazim-Richards has been impressive since joining, but Dursun is a player who has an excellent goal record over in Germany in the 2. Bundesliga.

He looks to be a real physical presence, and he could offer Derby a real focal point and aerial threat in the final third.