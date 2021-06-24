Derby County react as EFL threat swings around once again

Derby County have issued a statement on their website that suggests they feel as though they will be playing Championship football next season and not League One.

News broke yesterday night that the EFL has put together their fixture list, released on Thursday morning, with the option of interchanging the Rams and Wycombe who are now back in League One, should the men from Pride Park be hit with a points deduction to be placed on their 20/21 total.

Indeed, they have been requested to restate accounts for 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the suggestion is that should any of these show FFP breaches, a points deduction will be handed out and a change of division could follow.

The Rams, though, are of the opinion that that will not be the case with them stating:

“The EFL had sought a points deduction against the Club to be imposed in the 2020/21 season which finished in May 2021. No points deduction has been imposed by the Disciplinary Commission.

“The EFL claims to have developed “an interchangeable fixture list for Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers” because there is a “possibility” that as part of a future appeal against the Decision of the Disciplinary Commission (which has not yet been brought) a points deduction could “take effect in 2020/21 that would potentially impact the final league placings”.

“The Club disputes that a points’ deduction at any time is appropriate, and disputes that it is lawful for the EFL to seek to impose one retrospectively, altering the final league placings after the season has already finished.

“The Club looks forward to competing in the Championship in the 2021/22 season. It shall not comment further until after publication of the full written reasons of the Disciplinary Commission.”

The Verdict

The situation does not seem particularly close to a resolution right now and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Derby obviously feel as though they can remain in the second tier for this season coming and there surely comes a point where the two clubs need to know what league they’re in as they need to sort things like transfers.

Clearly, there’s still some more to come from this story.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Derby County?

1 of 20 Bradley Johnson Yes No