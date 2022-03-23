The Derby County youth system has been extremely profitable in recent years and has put the club in a position to battle against relegation despite everything that has gone against them this season.

Pride Park has also been home to players from a range of backgrounds in recent years who have performed well for the club.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to see if you where these 20 past and present Rams started their careers, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Derby County quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Ryan Allsop Wycombe Wanderers Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion