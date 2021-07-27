The 2021/22 season looks like it could be a challenging one for Derby County.

With the Rams yet to make any signings, leaving them with a threadbare squad, thanks to the financial issues hanging over the club, right now it seems as though Wayne Rooney’s side could be facing another relegation battle in the coming campaign.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few minutes, to find out just how much you know about a small handful of the players who have faced Derby in recent years.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you the names of 25 players who have all played against Derby at some point in their career, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they ever scored against the Rams.

Derby County quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Rams?

1 of 25 Has Adam Armstrong ever scored a goal against Derby County? Yes No