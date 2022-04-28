Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

Derby County quiz: Do you know the middle name of these 15 Rams stars?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County have had a tough season that has unsurprisingly resulted in relegation.

The 21-point deduction they were hit with meant surviving in the Championship was going to be a miracle for Wayne Rooney’s side.

However, the fact they pushed so hard to defy the odds means the fans are very proud of the squad this season, which was evident by the scenes following their relegation.

But, how well do you know the Derby players? Check out our quiz and see if you know the middle name of these individuals.

1 of 15

Nathan Byrne


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Derby County quiz: Do you know the middle name of these 15 Rams stars?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: