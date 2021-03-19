Derby County are looking to get back to the Premier League in the near future – and they certainly have top flight facilities.

County left the Baseball Ground for Pride Park in the late 1990’s and the stadium has seen Premier League football occasionally, but not nearly enough in the eyes of Rams fans.

They’ll be back there soon though if they get their way – but what do Derby fans know about the stadium itself?

Take our new true or false quiz which relates to all things Pride Park!

Derby County quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Pride Park – But are they true?

1 of 19 Pride Park's capacity is 35,597 True False