Highlights CJ Hamilton has signed a new contract with Blackpool, ending speculation about his move to other clubs.

Hamilton has been a key player for Blackpool this season, with two goals and six assists.

Blackpool will now focus on their promotion push and potentially adding reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton has signed a new contract with the club, ending speculation he could join Derby County or Huddersfield Town in the January window.

Derby, QPR and Huddersfield were keen on CJ Hamilton

Hamilton has featured regularly for Neil Critchley’s side in League One this season, and he has performed well, scoring two goals and registering six assists in 20 appearances, with his pace and direct style a major threat down the flank.

And, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024, there were major doubts about the future of the player, amid claims that Huddersfield and QPR would be ready to give Hamilton a chance to return to the Championship in the New Year.

It was also reported that Derby were monitoring the wide man, knowing he would be available for a cut-price in January if fresh terms weren’t agreed.

Related Sky Sports pundit issues Derby County v Leyton Orient score prediction The Rams are looking to make it five league wins on the bounce when they head to London this weekend

CJ Hamilton signs new Blackpool contract

However, the 28-year-old has ended any speculation surrounding his future by signing new terms that will keep him at Bloomfield Road until the summer of 2026.

Naturally, that was a big boost for all connected to the Seasiders, and Hamilton explained to the club’s media why he was keen to stay.

“I'm buzzing to get this done and to be staying here for the next few years. I love everything about this Club and what it represents. Everyone here - the fans, the players, the staff, they're all great and I've always enjoyed my time here.

“I think I've really grown as a player since I first joined the Club, both on and off the field. I'm coming to an age now where I'm one of the more experienced players in the dressing room and I think it's up to me to be one of those that takes charge and helps the rest of the players when they need it.

“I can't wait to continue building on my time here and, hopefully we can all have a successful season.”

Blackpool - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Matthew Pennington Shrewsbury Town Permanent Tashan Oakley-Boothe Stoke City Permanent Albie Morgan Charlton Athletic Permanent Kylian Kouassi Sutton United Permanent Mackenzie Chapman Bolton Wanderers Permanent Kyle Jospeh Swansea City Permanent Oliver Norburn Peterborough United Permanent Richard O'Donnell Rochdale Permanent Karamoko Dembele Stade Brestois Loan Jensen Weir Brighton Loan Jordan Rhodes Huddersfield Town Loan

Promotion is the aim for Blackpool

Now, it’s about kicking on for Hamilton and his Blackpool teammates, who have improved over the past few months to put themselves in the mix for a top six finish.

They are currently three points away from the play-off places ahead of the home game against Carlisle on Saturday, as they look to get back on track following a disappointing defeat to Northampton last time out.

Like all clubs in the promotion hunt, the January window is going to be huge for Blackpool, and there will be a desire for Critchley to bring in reinforcements to help the group.

But, it’s always a worry that your better players could be taken away, particularly in League One, and the noise around Hamilton was a concern.

So, this a relief for Blackpool, and it will be interesting to see what business they can get done next month.