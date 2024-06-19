Derby County are interested in signing goalkeeper Mathew Ryan in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Dutch outlet AZAlerts, who say that the 32-year-old could be set to return to England for next season.

The 2023/24 season was a memorable one for Derby, who secured promotion back to the Championship after a second place finish in League One.

As a result, they will have to strengthen manager Paul Warne's squad this summer, if they are to be competitive in the second-tier of English football in the coming campaign.

Now it seems as though a new potential target that Derby could be set to do that with, has been identified.

Derby County linked with Mathew Ryan deal

As per this latest update, the Rams are keen to bring Ryan to Pride Park this summer, as they prepare for a return to the Championship.

The goalkeeper has spent the last season-and-half in the Netherlands, playing for AZ Alkmaar. In total, he has made 64 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie side.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, it is thought that there is now no chance Ryan will remain with the club for the coming campaign.

As a result, it is now claimed that Derby could be in the best position to sign the 32-year-old, in the wake of their promotion.

Ryan is of course, no stranger to English football, having spent four years with Brighton between 2017 and 2021.

He made a total of 123 appearances for the Premier League side, and also featured three times for Arsenal during a loan spell with the Gunners.

Mathew Ryan Professional Club Career Record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Central Coast Mariners 94 99 36 Club Brugge 102 98 37 Valencia 23 28 7 KRC Genk 24 20 11 Brighton and Hove Albion 123 185 27 Arsenal 3 2 1 Real Sociedad 9 14 3 Copenhagen 11 12 5 AZ Alkmaar 64 71 25 As of 19th June 2024

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper has also won 93 senior international caps for Australia, helping them to win the Asian Cup in 2015.

So far, Derby are yet to complete any new signings during the current transfer window, meaning Ryan could be their first signing since promotion if a deal is done soon.

Mathew Ryan could be a good signing at Pride Park

It does feel as though the signing of Ryan would be a good signing for Paul Warne's side to make going into next season.

With Scott Loach retiring and Joe Wildsmith departing following the end of his contract, the Rams are down to just one senior goalkeeper in the form of Josh Vickers as things stand.

As a result, a new goalkeeper undoubtedly has to be on the agenda at Pride Park this summer, to give them the depth they need in that role.

That therefore, could mean that Ryan is a sensible target for Derby to look at signing this summer.

Obviously he is an option to fill that role, and given he already has experience of top-flight and European football in his club career, as well as his international credentials, he would feel like a more than reliable option to do a job in the Championship, if he moves to Pride Park.

The fact he is available on a free following the expiry of his contract also helps the Rams, in terms of keeping funds available for other potential signings.

With all that in mind, this does look like a signing that could be well worth making for Derby in the coming months.