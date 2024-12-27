Paul Warne has described David Ozoh as "heartbroken" as his absence from Derby County's first-team continued on Boxing Day, but did reveal that work is continuing to get the midfielder back to full fitness after missing nearly the entirety of the season so far.

The midfielder has been out of action since September, firstly after suffering a hamstring injury in the Rams' 1-0 win over Cardiff City, and just as he was about to return to action, he was dealt a further blow - this time to his calf.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Crystal Palace, has played just five Championship games since joining the club in the summer, but with each passing week, he is getting closer to returning for Derby.

Paul Warne's David Ozoh reveal as midfielder nears return to Derby County action

Warne has been forced to use different options after finding his best midfield system early on with Ozoh involved.

Alongside Ebou Adams and Kenzo Goudmijn, the Rams won three of their five matches with the Palace loanee in the side. He scored his first professional goal in just his fourth appearance for the East Midlands side, firing in the third and final goal of a dominant win over Bristol City in August.

David Ozoh's Derby County Stats 2024/25 (As Per FotMob) Appearances 5 Minutes Played 392 Goals (Assists) 1 (0) xG 0.14 Shots (On Target) 3 (2) Pass Accuracy 94.1% Dribble Success 75% Tackle Success 57.9% Duel Success 64.8% Aerial Duel Success 100% *Stats correct as of 27/12/2024

It's been a hugely frustrating time for both Ozoh, his manager and Derby as a whole, and following their 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Thursday, Warne issued an update on his fitness, and whether the club will decide to send him back to Selhurst Park.

"I don't think we are there yet," the 51-year-old said. "I like what David brought to the team although it seems like a long time ago.

"I feel for the kid because he is absolutely heartbroken. We've got to get him fit and then match fit. That's the thing. Coming back now it's like pre-season.

"It takes a long time to get fit. It's something we constantly monitor, but hopefully there is some good news with David soon."

David Ozoh could be a revelation when he returns

The Rams have found it difficult to see games out over the course of the last couple of months, and when Ozoh eventually does return to action, he will only help them in that regard.

His physicality in the middle of the park is difficult to match, and alongside Adams, Derby do have a formidable pair in front of Curtis Nelson and Eiran Cashin in the waiting.

But, even when he does get back to being on the bench, it could take another month to see him put in performances similar to those that the Pride Park faithful were seeing in the summer.

Nevertheless, Warne will be much happier to see him on the pitch at DE24 rather than in the treatment room, and in the coming weeks more will be known about where he is in terms of coming back into the fold.